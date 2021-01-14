China’s exports grew by 18.1 per cent in December from a year earlier, while imports grew by 6.5 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s trade surplus hits record in December to end year in which it exported 40 masks per person around world
- December figures show China’s exports and imports both stronger than expected amid a global winter wave of coronavirus outbreaks, and trade surplus with United States rose again in 2020
- From March to the end of last year, China exported US$67.82 billion worth of materials related to pandemic prevention and control
