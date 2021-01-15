In past years, Australia has been the country’s second-biggest supplier after Indonesia. Photo: Reuters In past years, Australia has been the country’s second-biggest supplier after Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: imports of some stranded Australian coal could soon be allowed

  • Around 70 ships are waiting to discharge their cargoes after a ban on Australian coal went into effect last year
  • China’s coal imports from all countries surged to record levels in December, lifting the annual total for coal above 300 million tonnes to its highest since 2013

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:15pm, 15 Jan, 2021

