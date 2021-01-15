China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a leading indicator measuring sentiment among factory owners, showed sector activity expanded for the 10th straight month in December, although its reading eased by 0.2 points from November to 51.9 last month. Photo: Reuters
China GDP: economy set to confirm recovery from coronavirus, but new cases cloud outlook
- China’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have grown by 2.1 per cent in 2020, the lowest growth rate in 44 years
- New coronavirus cases in northern China and the uncertain outlook for the policies of the new US government raise questions about the outlook for 2021
