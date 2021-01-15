Calls have been growing from within China for Beijing to make contingency plans against being cut off from the US dollar payment system. Photo: Shutterstock Calls have been growing from within China for Beijing to make contingency plans against being cut off from the US dollar payment system. Photo: Shutterstock
China urged to tap RCEP trade deal for future digital payments system as US sanctions loom

  • The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership offers China a fresh opportunity to create an alternative to the SWIFT payments system, says Liu Xiaochun
  • A potential digital settlement and remittance system could be led by Chinese banks, but based on Asian regional currencies, according to the financial expert

Karen Yeung
Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Jan, 2021

