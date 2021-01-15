Calls have been growing from within China for Beijing to make contingency plans against being cut off from the US dollar payment system. Photo: Shutterstock
China urged to tap RCEP trade deal for future digital payments system as US sanctions loom
- The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership offers China a fresh opportunity to create an alternative to the SWIFT payments system, says Liu Xiaochun
- A potential digital settlement and remittance system could be led by Chinese banks, but based on Asian regional currencies, according to the financial expert
Calls have been growing from within China for Beijing to make contingency plans against being cut off from the US dollar payment system. Photo: Shutterstock