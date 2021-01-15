Chen Yulu, vice-governor of the PBOC, said the central bank will not make a sharp U-turn on its policy stance this year. Photo: Handout Chen Yulu, vice-governor of the PBOC, said the central bank will not make a sharp U-turn on its policy stance this year. Photo: Handout
China’s economy set to receive ‘necessary support’ for coronavirus recovery this year, central bank says

  • The People’s Bank of China says there will be no major U-turn on its policy stance this year
  • Officials say no immediate need to adjust benchmark interest rates or cut the reserve requirement ratio

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 9:22pm, 15 Jan, 2021

