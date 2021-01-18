After its economy contracted in the first quarter of 2020 under huge pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, China did not set an economic growth target in 2020. Photo: AFP
developing | China’s economy accelerated at end of 2020, but annual growth slowed to lowest since 1976
- China’s economy grew by 2.3 per cent in 2020, the lowest growth rate since 1976, the government’s statistics bureau announced on Monday
- In the fourth quarter of last year, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate was 6.5 per cent
