China slaughtered 527.04 million hogs in 2020, the data showed, down 3.2 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork output recovered ‘higher than expected’ last year after African swine fever ravaged 2019
- China’s 2020 pork output fell by just 3.3 per cent from a year earlier to 41.13 million tonnes after plunging by 21 per cent in 2019
- China’s stock had fallen by an estimated 60 per cent by mid-2019 after African swine fever hit China in mid-2018
