Life has generally returned to normal in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported. Photo: AFP
China economy
China takes victory lap over economic recovery, but critics find cracks in success story
- The Chinese economy officially grew by 2.3 per cent in 2020, crowning a remarkable recovery from extreme coronavirus lockdown conditions in the early part of the year
- Data seen to legitimise authoritarianism of Xi Jinping and Communist Party, but critics point to unsustainable nature of China’s dramatic rebound
Topic | China economy
Life has generally returned to normal in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported. Photo: AFP