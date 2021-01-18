Life has generally returned to normal in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported. Photo: AFP Life has generally returned to normal in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported. Photo: AFP
Life has generally returned to normal in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported. Photo: AFP

China economy

Economy /  China Economy

China takes victory lap over economic recovery, but critics find cracks in success story

  • The Chinese economy officially grew by 2.3 per cent in 2020, crowning a remarkable recovery from extreme coronavirus lockdown conditions in the early part of the year
  • Data seen to legitimise authoritarianism of Xi Jinping and Communist Party, but critics point to unsustainable nature of China’s dramatic rebound

Topic |   China economy
Finbarr BerminghamOrange Wang
Finbarr Bermingham and Orange Wang

Updated: 8:00pm, 18 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Life has generally returned to normal in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported. Photo: AFP Life has generally returned to normal in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported. Photo: AFP
Life has generally returned to normal in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE