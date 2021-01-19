China’s dramatic economic rebound from the damage caused by the coronavirus was highlighted by a significant acceleration in growth over the last three months of 2020. Photo: Reuters
China economy
As coronavirus, US-China tensions add to global economic uncertainties, Asia looks to be a key growth engine
- After a year in which ties between Beijing and Washington further strained, analysts are taking a measured approach to how the outlook could change under Joe Biden
- Global coronavirus recovery seen hitting a few speed bumps before the pandemic is over, and the effects of geopolitical tensions will have wide-reaching ‘implications’
