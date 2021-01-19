German Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, at a virtual press conference to preview next week;s Davos Agenda 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi Jinping to discuss coronavirus-era challenges with Merkel, Suga and Modi at virtual Davos
- Xi is expected to emphasise China’s success in combating the coronavirus and call for international cooperation on the pandemic and climate change
- In his last speech to the Davos forum in 2017, days before Donald Trump was sworn in as US president, Xi warned about the dangers of a trade war
