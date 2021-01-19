The screening mechanism covers everything from defence to agriculture and supersedes China’s previous national security review rules introduced in 2011 and 2015. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China’s national security screening rules for foreign investments enter force
- Seen as retaliation for growing opposition to Chinese investments abroad, the laws require screening across a broad range of sectors
- Foreign businesses in China worry about further market distortions, but Beijing says rules mimic screening mechanisms in other countries
