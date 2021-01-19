The People’s Bank of China is reportedly aiming to release the e-yuan before the start of the Winter Olympics in 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus highlights ‘urgent’ need for China’s digital currency, says state-owned bank
- China’s e-yuan will allow closer scrutiny of risky investments and help ensure repayment of debt, says Guo Weimin, chief scientist at the Bank of China
- In next phase of development, digital currency will be expanded to cross-border transactions using Hong Kong as a conduit, say experts
