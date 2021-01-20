A staff member wearing a face mask arranges stacks of Chinese yuan banknotes at a bank in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. A staff member wearing a face mask arranges stacks of Chinese yuan banknotes at a bank in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
A staff member wearing a face mask arranges stacks of Chinese yuan banknotes at a bank in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

Global interest rates

Economy /  China Economy

China keeps benchmark loan rate steady for ninth straight month with ‘inaction not surprising’

  • The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent
  • It was announced this week that China’s gross domestic product climbed by 6.5 per cent in the final quarter of 2020 from a year earlier, pushing growth to 2.3 per cent for the full year.

Topic |   Global interest rates
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:59am, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A staff member wearing a face mask arranges stacks of Chinese yuan banknotes at a bank in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. A staff member wearing a face mask arranges stacks of Chinese yuan banknotes at a bank in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
A staff member wearing a face mask arranges stacks of Chinese yuan banknotes at a bank in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
READ FULL ARTICLE