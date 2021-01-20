A staff member wearing a face mask arranges stacks of Chinese yuan banknotes at a bank in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
Global interest rates
China keeps benchmark loan rate steady for ninth straight month with ‘inaction not surprising’
- The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent
- It was announced this week that China’s gross domestic product climbed by 6.5 per cent in the final quarter of 2020 from a year earlier, pushing growth to 2.3 per cent for the full year.
