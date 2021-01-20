Foreign direct investment (FDI) refers to investment in an ownership stake in a fixed-asset project, such as a business or factory, while portfolio investments are capital inflows into domestic securities such as stocks and bonds. Photo: Reuters Foreign direct investment (FDI) refers to investment in an ownership stake in a fixed-asset project, such as a business or factory, while portfolio investments are capital inflows into domestic securities such as stocks and bonds. Photo: Reuters
China FDI rose to record level in 2020 despite coronavirus, fastest growth rate in five years

  • Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 4.5 per cent from 2019 to US$144.37 billion last year
  • Investment from the Netherlands and Britain increased by 47.6 per cent and 30.7 per cent, respectively, from a year earlier

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 2:33pm, 20 Jan, 2021

