Foreign direct investment (FDI) refers to investment in an ownership stake in a fixed-asset project, such as a business or factory, while portfolio investments are capital inflows into domestic securities such as stocks and bonds. Photo: Reuters
China FDI rose to record level in 2020 despite coronavirus, fastest growth rate in five years
- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 4.5 per cent from 2019 to US$144.37 billion last year
- Investment from the Netherlands and Britain increased by 47.6 per cent and 30.7 per cent, respectively, from a year earlier
