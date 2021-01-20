The United States and China signed their phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE The United States and China signed their phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
The United States and China signed their phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China revamps trade negotiation team ahead of possible fresh talks with Biden administration

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce reshuffle lays out new trade team that would work directly with the United States, and in other international forums
  • Joe Biden said last month that he will maintain current trade tariffs on China and make no immediate changes to the phase-one deal signed a year ago

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:52pm, 20 Jan, 2021

