China churned out a record 1.05 billion tonnes of crude steel in 2020, with demand boosted by Beijing stimulus for infrastructure. Photo: AFP
China’s iron ore imports from India rose nearly 90 per cent in 2020, with purchases from Australia and Brazil also up
- Australian shipments rose 7 per cent to 713 million tonnes, while Brazilian supplies were up 3.5 per cent at 235.7 million tonnes
- China imported 44.8 million tonnes of iron ore from India last year, compared with the 23.8 million tonnes bought in 2019, and the most in nine years
Topic | China trade
