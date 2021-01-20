China said this week that there were 11.86 million new urban jobs created in last year, 131.8 per cent of its target. Photo: AFP
China jobs market still seen as weak, unstable even as unemployment rate returns to pre-coronavirus level
- China’s official surveyed unemployment rate came in at 5.2 per cent in December, the same as in 2019, and a far cry from February’s reading of 6.2 per cent
- According to an independent index, the number of job posts fell by 17 per cent and the number of jobseekers dropped by 7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020
