Xinjiang’s US exports more than doubled in 2020, despite Trump’s sanctions and bans

  • Xinjiang’s exports to the US rose by 116 per cent last year, led by strong sales of wind turbines, some chemicals and Christmas decorations
  • Figures come as new US President Joe Biden plots his course on Xinjiang, but analysts do not expect a dramatic shift from hardline Trump era

Updated: 4:33pm, 21 Jan, 2021

Xinjiang’s exports to the US rose by 116 per cent last year, led by strong sales of wind turbines. Photo: Shutterstock
