A prominent Beijing adviser says traditional policy prescriptions alone are ineffective in igniting consumption as consumer confidence remains low in China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s weak consumer spending requires its leaders to upgrade policy toolkit, Beijing adviser says
- Retail sales, a key indicator of consumer spending in China, contracted by 3.9 per cent last year, and experts say reform measures are needed to reverse the trend
- Analysts have expressed concerns with the lingering weak recovery in domestic consumption, which is lagging behind a strong rebound in industrial production, investment and trade
Topic | China economy
