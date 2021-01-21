A prominent Beijing adviser says traditional policy prescriptions alone are ineffective in igniting consumption as consumer confidence remains low in China. Photo: Bloomberg A prominent Beijing adviser says traditional policy prescriptions alone are ineffective in igniting consumption as consumer confidence remains low in China. Photo: Bloomberg
A prominent Beijing adviser says traditional policy prescriptions alone are ineffective in igniting consumption as consumer confidence remains low in China. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s weak consumer spending requires its leaders to upgrade policy toolkit, Beijing adviser says

  • Retail sales, a key indicator of consumer spending in China, contracted by 3.9 per cent last year, and experts say reform measures are needed to reverse the trend
  • Analysts have expressed concerns with the lingering weak recovery in domestic consumption, which is lagging behind a strong rebound in industrial production, investment and trade

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A prominent Beijing adviser says traditional policy prescriptions alone are ineffective in igniting consumption as consumer confidence remains low in China. Photo: Bloomberg A prominent Beijing adviser says traditional policy prescriptions alone are ineffective in igniting consumption as consumer confidence remains low in China. Photo: Bloomberg
A prominent Beijing adviser says traditional policy prescriptions alone are ineffective in igniting consumption as consumer confidence remains low in China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE