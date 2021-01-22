A Post investigation reveals a perfect storm in China’s manufacturing industry, with consultants helping factories receive a passing grade from auditors by covering up malfeasance. Illustration: Henry Wong A Post investigation reveals a perfect storm in China’s manufacturing industry, with consultants helping factories receive a passing grade from auditors by covering up malfeasance. Illustration: Henry Wong
exclusive | Bribes, fake factories and forged documents: the buccaneering consultants pervading China’s factory audits

  • A perfect storm of quick-fire, one-off factory inspections and insatiable Western demand for cheap goods is leading to fraud among Chinese manufacturers
  • Cottage industry of consultants has popped up in China, helping low-end factories meet high-end Western standards, for a cost

Finbarr Bermingham and Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:59am, 22 Jan, 2021

