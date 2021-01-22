There was a 52.8 per cent year-on-year increase in Chinese imports of soybeans from the US last year, as China’s hog herd recovered and its pigs needed more food. Photo: Reuters There was a 52.8 per cent year-on-year increase in Chinese imports of soybeans from the US last year, as China’s hog herd recovered and its pigs needed more food. Photo: Reuters
China’s trade with US failed to meet phase-one deal targets last year, and 2021 is not expected to yield more success

  • Even bumper sales of soybeans, pork and beef, plus market access for a range of other products, could not get China close to purchase targets
  • Analysts point to unrealistic goals in original deal with United States, and overall trade goals may continue to remain elusive in this year

Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 5:09pm, 22 Jan, 2021

