There was a 52.8 per cent year-on-year increase in Chinese imports of soybeans from the US last year, as China’s hog herd recovered and its pigs needed more food. Photo: Reuters
China’s trade with US failed to meet phase-one deal targets last year, and 2021 is not expected to yield more success
- Even bumper sales of soybeans, pork and beef, plus market access for a range of other products, could not get China close to purchase targets
- Analysts point to unrealistic goals in original deal with United States, and overall trade goals may continue to remain elusive in this year
