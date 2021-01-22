A man sits at a meat-market stall in a partially closed shopping centre in Beijing amid the coronavirus outbreak last year. Photo: Reuters A man sits at a meat-market stall in a partially closed shopping centre in Beijing amid the coronavirus outbreak last year. Photo: Reuters
A man sits at a meat-market stall in a partially closed shopping centre in Beijing amid the coronavirus outbreak last year. Photo: Reuters
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s small businesses in ‘urgent need’ of support to protect jobs and boost domestic demand, State Council says

  • Small and medium-sized enterprises are the foundation of China’s economy, accounting for the vast majority of non-government jobs
  • Alleviating hardships facing SMEs is now higher on government’s agenda, largely due to risks they pose to social stability and the country’s future development

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man sits at a meat-market stall in a partially closed shopping centre in Beijing amid the coronavirus outbreak last year. Photo: Reuters A man sits at a meat-market stall in a partially closed shopping centre in Beijing amid the coronavirus outbreak last year. Photo: Reuters
A man sits at a meat-market stall in a partially closed shopping centre in Beijing amid the coronavirus outbreak last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE