The local government in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, says it will invest 150 billion yuan (US$23.21 billion) to build 20 new universities and colleges by 2025. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
China’s hi-tech hub Guangdong sees higher education investments boom in bid to rival Silicon Valley with home-grown talent
- Guangdong province in China’s Greater Bay Area is seeing billions of yuan allocated to build several new universities and colleges in the next few years
- Technological decoupling with the United States has helped fuel a sense of urgency in Beijing to close the gap between Chinese higher education institutions and those in the West
