China’s inflows last year compared to the US$134 billion attracted by the United States, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report released on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
China largest recipient of FDI in 2020, but ‘effects of coronavirus on investment will linger’
- China’s US$163 billion in inflows last year compared to the US$134 billion attracted by the United States, according to a report released on Sunday
- Overall, global foreign direct investment (FDI) collapsed in 2020, falling by 42 per cent to an estimated US$859 billion, from US$1.5 trillion in 2019
