In China’s state-led growth model, the drive from local authorities is important, and the shared desire among local authorities for accelerated economic growth in 2021 is not hard to understand as they are trying to make up lost time after the disruptions in early 2020.

Local governments have already aligned their plans with China’s national strategies. For example, as China is trying to upgrade its communication system, Henan plans to develop 50,000 5G base stations, Fujian 30,000, Guangxi 20,000 and Shanxi 15,000.

While the central government is unlikely to entertain all local ambitions, with the central bank in particular not in favour of bankrolling local spending plans, the central authority is expected to be largely accommodative this year, the year when the Communist Party will celebrate its 100th anniversary and is in need of a triumphant, festival and joyful atmosphere.

The by-product of a government spending spree, of course, is waste and low inefficiency. But it is not a pressing concern for the Chinese government, after all, it has been embracing the model for decades, and it seems few will be scolded for being eager about development.

2.3 per cent As China is celebrating itseconomic growth rate in 2020 as a hard-earned political win, it would be politically incorrect to question whether the growth is achieved at the loss of efficiency.

It would, therefore, be foolish for a local government to not aim high, even though their fiscal, debt and financial situations do not necessarily support such aims.

As such, China’s state-led growth model is set to intensify in 2021.