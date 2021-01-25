China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose to 0.2 per cent in December from a year earlier, from minus 0.5 per cent in November. Photo: Xinhua
China’s vegetable prices hit record highs ahead of Lunar New Year due to cold winter, coronavirus lockdowns
- A daily wholesale price index of agricultural products developed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs surged to an all-time high on Monday
- The price of cauliflowers and cabbages rose more than 90 per cent last week compared to a year earlier, while the cost of eggs also rose
Topic | China economy
