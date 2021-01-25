From November last year, goods made in Hong Kong must be labelled as “Made in China” in order to gain entry to US ports. Photo: Roy Issa
US rejects Hong Kong request for WTO panel over ‘Made in China’ labelling row
- Hong Kong requested a dispute settlement panel over US decision to force the city’s locally made goods to be labelled ‘Made in China’
- US rejection cited change in administration, with row simmering since Donald Trump removed Hong Kong’s special trading status last summer
Topic | Trade
From November last year, goods made in Hong Kong must be labelled as “Made in China” in order to gain entry to US ports. Photo: Roy Issa