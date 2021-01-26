Beijing should focus on stabilising employment and controlling inflation as its main macroeconomic policy goals, according to Ma Jun, former chief economist with the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Reuters Beijing should focus on stabilising employment and controlling inflation as its main macroeconomic policy goals, according to Ma Jun, former chief economist with the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Reuters
Beijing should focus on stabilising employment and controlling inflation as its main macroeconomic policy goals, according to Ma Jun, former chief economist with the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Reuters
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s GDP growth targets should be scrapped to help put cap on local government debt, top central bank adviser says

  • Local governments are under pressure to meet unrealistic economic growth goals, and it is driving them deeper into debt, warns former chief economist with People’s Bank of China
  • Suggestion by Ma Jun comes after Beijing opted not to set an annual GDP growth target last year for the first time in three decades

Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 4:30pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing should focus on stabilising employment and controlling inflation as its main macroeconomic policy goals, according to Ma Jun, former chief economist with the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Reuters Beijing should focus on stabilising employment and controlling inflation as its main macroeconomic policy goals, according to Ma Jun, former chief economist with the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Reuters
Beijing should focus on stabilising employment and controlling inflation as its main macroeconomic policy goals, according to Ma Jun, former chief economist with the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE