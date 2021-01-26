Beijing should focus on stabilising employment and controlling inflation as its main macroeconomic policy goals, according to Ma Jun, former chief economist with the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Reuters
China’s GDP growth targets should be scrapped to help put cap on local government debt, top central bank adviser says
- Local governments are under pressure to meet unrealistic economic growth goals, and it is driving them deeper into debt, warns former chief economist with People’s Bank of China
- Suggestion by Ma Jun comes after Beijing opted not to set an annual GDP growth target last year for the first time in three decades
