In 2008, New Zealand delegates travelled to China to sign a free-trade agreement that was upgraded this week. Photo: Getty Images
China-New Zealand relations: upgrade to free-trade agreement eliminates nearly all trade tariffs
- Pact widens existing trade deal between Beijing and Wellington that was last upgraded in November 2019, after a similar review between China and Australia failed to manifest last month
- All New Zealand dairy exports to China will also be tariff-free by 2024, while wood and paper products from New Zealand get a boost from the revamp
Topic | Trade
