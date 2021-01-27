The shortage of plug points and dwindling space at the port have prompted shipping liners to cancel new reefer bookings into Dalian, and the congestion is now spreading to other refrigerated items like fruit and dumplings. Photo: Xinhua The shortage of plug points and dwindling space at the port have prompted shipping liners to cancel new reefer bookings into Dalian, and the congestion is now spreading to other refrigerated items like fruit and dumplings. Photo: Xinhua
China’s frozen food import delays over coronavirus fears add fresh pressures to global supply chains

  • Hundreds of containers are being held up in Dalian, a major port for seafood imports, as authorities test the fish for the coronavirus before allowing them to clear customs
  • Frozen containers are being diverted to other ports in China, leading to bottlenecks in Shanghai and Qingdao

Reuters
Updated: 3:12pm, 27 Jan, 2021

