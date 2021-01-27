Chinese President Xi Jinping appears via video link in a meeting last month as Xi and European leaders announced that the two sides had completed investment-agreement negotiations. Photo: Xinhua
Top EU negotiator defends forced-labour provisions amid criticism of investment deal with China
- Maria Martin-Prat, who led the European Union’s negotiations with China, said the EU is looking into autonomous measures to bolster forced-labour screenings
- A European Commission representative also shoots down rumours that Huawei provisions were added to China deal after signing
Topic | European Union
Chinese President Xi Jinping appears via video link in a meeting last month as Xi and European leaders announced that the two sides had completed investment-agreement negotiations. Photo: Xinhua