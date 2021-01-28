China said the ratio of 2020 government debt-to-gross domestic product stood at 45.8 per cent, which was lower than the international redline of 60 per cent. Photo: Getty Images China said the ratio of 2020 government debt-to-gross domestic product stood at 45.8 per cent, which was lower than the international redline of 60 per cent. Photo: Getty Images
China said the ratio of 2020 government debt-to-gross domestic product stood at 45.8 per cent, which was lower than the international redline of 60 per cent. Photo: Getty Images
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

‘Foundations’ of China’s economic rebound yet to be ‘consolidated’ as fiscal revenue fell in 2020

  • China’s fiscal revenue fell 3.9 per cent in 2020 from a year earlier, while expenditure rose 2.8 per cent, the finance ministry said on Thursday
  • However, growth in fiscal revenue accelerated to 5.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, from 4.7 per cent the previous quarter

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:43pm, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China said the ratio of 2020 government debt-to-gross domestic product stood at 45.8 per cent, which was lower than the international redline of 60 per cent. Photo: Getty Images China said the ratio of 2020 government debt-to-gross domestic product stood at 45.8 per cent, which was lower than the international redline of 60 per cent. Photo: Getty Images
China said the ratio of 2020 government debt-to-gross domestic product stood at 45.8 per cent, which was lower than the international redline of 60 per cent. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE