Angus Deaton, who won the Nobel Prize for economics in 2015. Photo: Angus Deaton, who won the Nobel Prize for economics in 2015. Photo:
‘Your money and your life’: no need to trade off saving lives from coronavirus and economic recovery

  • Angus Deaton, who won the Nobel Prize for economics, says there is no evidence lockdowns to control the spread of the virus would save lives at a huge cost to the economy
  • China posted an economic growth rate of 2.3 per cent last year, and is set to be the only major economy to have achieved that result in a coronavirus-ravaged 2020

Sidney Leng
Updated: 8:15pm, 28 Jan, 2021

