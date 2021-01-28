Angus Deaton, who won the Nobel Prize for economics in 2015. Photo:
‘Your money and your life’: no need to trade off saving lives from coronavirus and economic recovery
- Angus Deaton, who won the Nobel Prize for economics, says there is no evidence lockdowns to control the spread of the virus would save lives at a huge cost to the economy
- China posted an economic growth rate of 2.3 per cent last year, and is set to be the only major economy to have achieved that result in a coronavirus-ravaged 2020
