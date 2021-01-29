Tesla has seen a rapid rise in sales following its investments in China, with production this year expected to exceed 500,000 units – or nearly half of its worldwide output. Illustration: Reuters
China’s state-led economy makes it clear for foreign firms: you’re either OK with regulatory requirements, or you’re out
- Toeing the party line, censorship, and strict controls on capital flows are challenges facing foreign firms that wish to take advantage of China’s massive market
- Outsiders have long complained about unequal treatment and market restrictions in the Chinese market, as favouritism is shown to state-owned enterprises
Topic | China economy
