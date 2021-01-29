The current-dollar value gap in gross domestic product (GDP) between the world’s two largest economies was reduced by about US$1 trillion to about US$6 trillion. Photo: Reuters
China GDP: coronavirus helped Chinese economy trim US$1 trillion from gap with US in 2020
- After recovering quickly from the pandemic, China gained almost US$1 trillion in ground on the United States economy in 2020
- Some analysts now forecast China will overtake the US as the world’s biggest economy by 2028, ahead of Beijing’s official predictions
Topic | China economy
