Very few passengers wait to board trains at a station in southwest China’s Guizhou province on Thursday as the world’s largest annual human migration begins with considerably fewer trips expected. Photo: Xinhua Very few passengers wait to board trains at a station in southwest China’s Guizhou province on Thursday as the world’s largest annual human migration begins with considerably fewer trips expected. Photo: Xinhua
China’s service sector recovery takes another hit as new coronavirus outbreaks cast pall over Lunar New Year consumption, travel

  • Ministry of Transport now projects that trips made during holiday period will hit a three-decade low, as it revises down its travel estimates by a third from a week earlier
  • Chinese plans for Spring Festival are expected to be subdued, as it will take extra effort for people to travel in the coming weeks

Updated: 7:47pm, 29 Jan, 2021

