The economy in Guangdong province grew by 2.3 per cent in 2020, in line with the national figure. Photo: Xinhua The economy in Guangdong province grew by 2.3 per cent in 2020, in line with the national figure. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP: two-thirds of provinces beat national growth figure in 2020

  • Tibet and Guizhou top the chart, as southern powerhouse Guangdong matches national figure of 2.3 per cent, pushing its gross domestic product (GDP) past US$1.7 trillion
  • Beijing has yet to set a growth target for 2021 after ending a decades-long tradition in not doing so last year

Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 9:22am, 2 Feb, 2021

