China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 52.4 from 55.7. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economic recovery continued in January at slower pace as virus outbreak takes toll
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.3 in January from 51.9 in December
