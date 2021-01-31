China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 52.4 from 55.7. Photo: EPA-EFE China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 52.4 from 55.7. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economic recovery continued in January at slower pace as virus outbreak takes toll

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.3 in January from 51.9 in December
  • The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 52.4 from 55.7

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 9:32am, 31 Jan, 2021

China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 52.4 from 55.7. Photo: EPA-EFE
