A survey of Chinese manufacturers has found business sentiment at its lowest since June last year. Photo: Reuters A survey of Chinese manufacturers has found business sentiment at its lowest since June last year. Photo: Reuters
A survey of Chinese manufacturers has found business sentiment at its lowest since June last year. Photo: Reuters
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China January factory activity expands at slowest pace in seven months

  • Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 51.5 in January, the lowest level since June 2020
  • Production and new orders both fall to lowest levels since last spring

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:54am, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A survey of Chinese manufacturers has found business sentiment at its lowest since June last year. Photo: Reuters A survey of Chinese manufacturers has found business sentiment at its lowest since June last year. Photo: Reuters
A survey of Chinese manufacturers has found business sentiment at its lowest since June last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE