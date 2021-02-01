A survey of Chinese manufacturers has found business sentiment at its lowest since June last year. Photo: Reuters
China January factory activity expands at slowest pace in seven months
- Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 51.5 in January, the lowest level since June 2020
- Production and new orders both fall to lowest levels since last spring
Topic | China economy
