Workers in protective suits spray disinfectant in Gaocheng district, which was declared a high-risk area for Covid-19 in Shijiazhuang, in northern China‘s Hebei province. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s new coronavirus outbreaks expose vulnerable economic recovery as January factory activity slows

  • A slowdown in manufacturing activity last month shows China’s economic recovery from the coronavirus may be ‘peaking’, as the country battles new infections
  • Outbreaks in northern provinces and curbs on travel over the Lunar New Year holiday have led some analysts to downgrade first quarter growth forecasts

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Feb, 2021

