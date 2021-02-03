China’s Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, fell to 52.0 in January from 56.3 in December. Photo: Xinhua China’s Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, fell to 52.0 in January from 56.3 in December. Photo: Xinhua
China services sector growth slows sharply in January ahead of Lunar New Year as coronavirus bites

  • Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, fell to 52.0 in January from 56.3 in December
  • Earlier this week, the official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 52.4 in January from 55.7 in December

John Carter
John Carter

Updated: 10:04am, 3 Feb, 2021

