China’s Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, fell to 52.0 in January from 56.3 in December. Photo: Xinhua
China services sector growth slows sharply in January ahead of Lunar New Year as coronavirus bites
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, fell to 52.0 in January from 56.3 in December
- Earlier this week, the official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 52.4 in January from 55.7 in December
