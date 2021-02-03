The Ruili Port is seen on the Chinese side in Yunnan province, at the border with Myanmar. Photo: Simon Song The Ruili Port is seen on the Chinese side in Yunnan province, at the border with Myanmar. Photo: Simon Song
The Ruili Port is seen on the Chinese side in Yunnan province, at the border with Myanmar. Photo: Simon Song
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China-Myanmar border trade could be disrupted if military conflict intensifies, analysts say

  • Cargo shipments are said to be uninterrupted at major trade port in Yunnan province, but people still not allowed to cross border amid pandemic
  • China is Myanmar’s largest trading partner and its second-largest source of investment

Topic |   China trade
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:45pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Ruili Port is seen on the Chinese side in Yunnan province, at the border with Myanmar. Photo: Simon Song The Ruili Port is seen on the Chinese side in Yunnan province, at the border with Myanmar. Photo: Simon Song
The Ruili Port is seen on the Chinese side in Yunnan province, at the border with Myanmar. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE