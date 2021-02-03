The Chinese central bank’s move to cut the amount of cash in the banking system recently was seen as particularly aggressive ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday period. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s monetary tightening seen as a ‘warning to the public’ to cool market expectations ahead of holiday
- People’s Bank of China makes ‘moderate’ withdrawal of 80 billion yuan (US$12.38 billion) in net liquidity via its open market operations on Wednesday
- Central bank traditionally adds large sums to banking system before Lunar New Year so banks can meet rise in demand for cash during peak spending season
Topic | China economy
