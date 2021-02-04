January’s rise extends a steady increase in foreign ownership of Chinese bonds, driven by their phased inclusion in major global indices and relatively tight monetary policy. Photo: Reuters
China debt: foreign holdings of government bonds topped 10 per cent for first time in January
- Total offshore holdings of Chinese government bonds stood just shy of 2 trillion yuan (US$310 billion) at the end of January
- Holdings of quasi-sovereign bonds issued by China’s policy banks rose 4.1 per cent from the end of December to a record 956.95 billion yuan
