Accurate figures on the overall debt levels of China’s provinces are not available as the numbers provided by local authorities often do not account for funds raised via the local government financing vehicle (LGFV) model which often creates off-budget or so-called hidden debt. Photo: Weibo
China debt: Guizhou among indebted western areas facing ‘greatest’ repayment pressure amid default fears
- In the latest in a series of problems, Bozhou Investment is reported to have defaulted on an infrastructure trust loan worth 255 million yuan (US$40 million) last month
- Last year, the central government paid local authorities a reported 8.39 trillion yuan (US$1.2 trillion), an increase of 12.8 per cent, with many facing significant debts
Topic | China economy
Accurate figures on the overall debt levels of China’s provinces are not available as the numbers provided by local authorities often do not account for funds raised via the local government financing vehicle (LGFV) model which often creates off-budget or so-called hidden debt. Photo: Weibo