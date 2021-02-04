There is no official timetable for the launch of China’s digital yuan despite various pilot programmes in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu. Photo: JD.com
China’s SWIFT joint venture shows Beijing eyeing global digital currency use, to internationalise yuan
- Finance Gateway Information Service was registered in Beijing last month with €10 million (US$12 million) as incorporation capital
- SWIFT is the largest shareholder followed by China National Clearing Centre, a wholly-owned domestic settlement subsidiary of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
Topic | China economy
