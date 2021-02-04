There is no official timetable for the launch of China’s digital yuan despite various pilot programmes in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu. Photo: JD.com There is no official timetable for the launch of China’s digital yuan despite various pilot programmes in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu. Photo: JD.com
There is no official timetable for the launch of China’s digital yuan despite various pilot programmes in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu. Photo: JD.com
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s SWIFT joint venture shows Beijing eyeing global digital currency use, to internationalise yuan

  • Finance Gateway Information Service was registered in Beijing last month with €10 million (US$12 million) as incorporation capital
  • SWIFT is the largest shareholder followed by China National Clearing Centre, a wholly-owned domestic settlement subsidiary of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 11:58pm, 4 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
There is no official timetable for the launch of China’s digital yuan despite various pilot programmes in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu. Photo: JD.com There is no official timetable for the launch of China’s digital yuan despite various pilot programmes in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu. Photo: JD.com
There is no official timetable for the launch of China’s digital yuan despite various pilot programmes in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu. Photo: JD.com
READ FULL ARTICLE