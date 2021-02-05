Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is the major airport of Guangzhou. Photo: Handout Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is the major airport of Guangzhou. Photo: Handout
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is the major airport of Guangzhou. Photo: Handout
China-New Zealand relations: Air New Zealand starts cargo flights to Guangzhou hot on heels of free-trade deal upgrade

  • Air New Zealand will operate three return services to Guangzhou this week ahead of Chinese New Year, with two multi-stop services to continue from next week
  • Last week, China and New Zealand signed an ‘upgrade’ to the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 11:02am, 5 Feb, 2021

