China’s new World Trade Organization (WTO) ambassador Li Chenggang has been an advocate of China taking a proactive role to increase its influence within the global trade body through its dispute settlement process. Photo: Reuters China’s new World Trade Organization (WTO) ambassador Li Chenggang has been an advocate of China taking a proactive role to increase its influence within the global trade body through its dispute settlement process. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China names ‘highly capable, effective technocrat’ as WTO ambassador as Beijing awaits Biden’s moves on trade

  • Former assistant commerce minister Li Chenggang has been appointed as China’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO)
  • The Biden administration said last week that it is committed to engaging with all members of the WTO on reforming the global trade body

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:20pm, 5 Feb, 2021

