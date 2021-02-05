China’s new World Trade Organization (WTO) ambassador Li Chenggang has been an advocate of China taking a proactive role to increase its influence within the global trade body through its dispute settlement process. Photo: Reuters
China names ‘highly capable, effective technocrat’ as WTO ambassador as Beijing awaits Biden’s moves on trade
- Former assistant commerce minister Li Chenggang has been appointed as China’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO)
- The Biden administration said last week that it is committed to engaging with all members of the WTO on reforming the global trade body
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
