China’s rural banks are required to focus on supporting the financial needs of counties and rural areas, particularly small companies and farmers. Photo: Shutterstock China’s rural banks are required to focus on supporting the financial needs of counties and rural areas, particularly small companies and farmers. Photo: Shutterstock
Why are China’s small rural banks important, and what problems do they face?

  • Central government’s message to China’s rural banks is clear – support the financial needs of counties and agricultural areas, and manage risk more effectively
  • President Xi Jinping says ‘a historic shift’ is underway to ‘comprehensively improve’ rural China, which accounts for more than 40 per cent of the nation’s population

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Feb, 2021

