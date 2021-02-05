Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a former Nigerian finance minister. Photo: AFP
breaking | WTO: South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee withdraws from director general race, clearing path for Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee withdrew her bid to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday
- Top officials recommended Nigerian candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the job at a meeting in Geneva in October, but the US refused to support the move
