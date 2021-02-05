Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a former Nigerian finance minister. Photo: AFP Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a former Nigerian finance minister. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

breaking | WTO: South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee withdraws from director general race, clearing path for Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

  • South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee withdrew her bid to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday
  • Top officials recommended Nigerian candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the job at a meeting in Geneva in October, but the US refused to support the move

Topic |   World Trade Organization (WTO)
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 4:54pm, 5 Feb, 2021

